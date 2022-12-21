City begins towing cars in illegal, questionable spots ahead of snowstorm

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A day ahead of a dangerous snowstorm, the city is not messing around.

They were already out on Wednesday, ticketing and towing cars parked in areas where snow plows have a hard time getting through. As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Wednesday, the message is to go move your car right now if it's parked in an illegal or questionable spot.

They towed six cars first thing Wednesday morning.

Chartreuse city tow trucks are a sight no driver wants to see – especially the day before the snow is falling and blowing around. But we are told the tickets and tows happening Wednesday were happening for a reason.

"The goal is to keep the snow plows moving; to keep them on their designated routes without having to take any detours," said Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd).

At four specific Near North side intersections, snow plows have had a really hard time getting through in the past. Those intersections are:

Clark and Maple streets

Chicago and Michigan avenues

Inner Lake Shore Drive and Superior Street

Pearson Street and Dewitt Place.

In some cases, the result of snow plows going through those intersections has been the creation of problematic snow banks. In others, the snow pushes parked cars into the road or the intersection.

"This is your warning," Hopkins said. "Go move your car right now if you're in an illegal spot, or you're on an arterial road that's part of the snow route."

Hopkins said the city is preparing for the worst – and it's important to get ahead of it, especially now.

"We are short CDL drivers," Hopkins said.

The shortage means depending on how and where this storm hit and how it impacts roads, the drivers who would typically be behind the wheel of tow trucks may be needed elsewhere.

"If we have to pull drivers out of the tow trucks and put them in the snow plows, it makes sense to do that," Hopkins said, "but that's means we are short tow truck drivers so that's why we are trying to get this done now in advance of the storm."

Every city department is in full prep mode. A spokesperson for the Department of Streets and Sanitation emphasized that all drivers must keep in mind the 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. overnight parking ban on 107 miles of the city's main roadways. That ban is in effect until April 1 of next year regardless of snow.

The city implements the ban to ensure roads are safe and passable for emergency vehicles, public transportation, and other necessary vehicles during snowstorms like the one coming on Thursday, Streets and San said.

Everyone is reminded to double-check all signs before parking.