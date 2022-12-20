O'Hare and Midway airports prep for winter storm ahead of busy Christmas weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- City leaders are preparing for major impacts ahead of this week's winter storm, especially at the airports, where the Chicago Department of Aviation expects nearly 3 million passengers for the Christmas weekend.

Officials are advising anyone planning to travel for the holiday weekend to arrive early and give yourself extra time to make your flight in case of traffic or long lines at the airport.

So far, Southwest, United, and American airlines are waiving change, rebooking, and difference in fare fees for flights out of Midway and O'hare airports between Wednesday and Friday due to the looming winter storm that could bring blizzard conditions from Thursday night through Friday evening.

Airport and airline officials have said, if you can, arrange for a flight before Thursday or after Friday to avoid the storm.

So far, there haven't been any mass cancelations at the airports.

Either way, airport officials have said they are ready for anything.

"We are well-prepared for the impending storm that's predicted to start Thursday night, maybe tomorrow night. We have 500 staff members who are ready to work 24/7, and 350 pieces of snow removing equipment. Lots of salt and lots of and deicer for the roadways," said Chicago Department of Aviation spokeswoman Karen Pride.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be the best travel days before the storm arrives.

Elena Robidoux said she's happy to be leaving Chicago for Boston on Tuesday, before the weather here gets too bad.

"I'm so relieved that I'm traveling today. I have a lot of friends who are freaking out that they're going to miss their flights. So I feel relieved," she said.

Emergency management officials have warned the winter storm could bring whiteout conditions, and make travel difficult if not impossible at times on Thursday and Friday.