Naperville shoppers rush to beat the worst of the winter storm

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A blanket of snow didn't keep holiday shoppers from heading out in Naperville on Thursday ahead of the worst of the pre-Christmas winter storm.

Sara Machi talked to people about their plans to get in the stores before strong winds and bitter cold make for even more treacherous conditions.

People weren't exactly happy to be shopping in this weather, but wanted to plan ahead for what's still to come.

Shoppers were keeping their heads down even as their hands were full while hustling to finish up their errands before the temperatures plummet and the winds pick up.

The roads were a particular concern, as were the sidewalks.

"You do what you need to do. I think the bigger issue is that we are supposed to be downtown today for 'The Nutcracker.' I don't think I'm going to talk my husband into driving, that's for sure," said shopper Susan Lindquist.

Naperville officials said road crews were out as early as 7 a.m. to make sure streets were clear. Now they're waiting to see what accumulates over the rest of the day.