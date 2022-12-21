Christkindlmarkets in Daley Plaza, Aurora closing early due to winter storm; Wrigleyville site reopens Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Facing a looming winter storm that is expected to bring blowing snow and frigid temperatures starting Thursday, the three Christkindlmarkets in the Chicago area will be closing early.

Christkindlmarket in Daley Plaza in downtown Chicago and Christkindlmarket in Aurora will close at 4 p.m. Thursday,and remain closed on Friday and Saturday, meaning Thursday will be the last day to enjoy those two German-themed holiday markets.

Christkindlmarket Wrigleyville at Gallagher Way will be closed Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, but plans to reopen on Monday, and will be open daily from Monday through New Year's Eve.

Further updates about the Christkindlmarket Wrigleyville at Gallagher Way will be posted on the Christkindlmarket website and the Christkindlmarket Wrigleyville Facebook page.