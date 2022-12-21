Chicago Weather Alert: Winter storm warning begins Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Winter storm warning for Chicago goes into effect Thursday at noon. Widespread snow develops Thursday afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning from 9 a.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Saturday (Christmas Eve) for DeKalb, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, and McHenry counties; from noon Thursday until 6 a.m. Saturday for Cook, DuPage, Lake, Kankakee, and Will counties; and from 3 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Saturday for Lake, Newton, and Jasper counties in northwest Indiana. A blizzard warning has been issue for Porter County, Indiana, from 3 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Saturday, whre the combination of snow and strong winds will lead to dangerous to impossible travel conditions.

The wind will be the biggest problem, which may lead to blizzard-like conditions. Temperatures are expected to drop from the lower 30s to the single digits by the evening.

Wind chills values will be well below zero. The threat for blowing and drifting snow lingers into the night, causing dangerous driving conditions, as wind gusts could reach as high as 50 mph during the storm.

According to the National Weather Service, total snow accumulations for most of the Chicago area are expected to be between 2 and 5 inches. There's also the threat of dangerous weekend wind chills of -25 to -35 degrees.

TODAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY HIGH: 29

TONIGHT: CLOUDY LOW: 29

TOMORROW: FALLING TEMPERATURES, SNOW/BLOWING SNOW HIGH: 32

