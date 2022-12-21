Saturday could see one of the coldest Bears games ever at Soldier Field

CHICAGO (CBS) – The impending winter storm set to hit Chicago starting on Thursday and through the Christmas weekend will make for one of the coldest games the Bears have ever played at Soldier Field.

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, when the Bears (3-11) and AFC-leading Buffalo Bills (11-3) get set to kick off at noon on Saturday, the forecast is calling for a temperature of only 7 degrees, with a wind chill of -11 degrees.

The team spoke this week about how they'll be making adjustments to their gameplan in anticipation of the frigid and windy conditions.

Quarterback Justin Fields said he's "excited" to experience what will be his first time playing in extreme cold, adding "It's going to be fun."

Head coach Matt Eberflus recalled his last experience coaching in the extreme cold at Soldier Field as a Dallas Cowboys assistant in 2013, which happened to also be one of the coldest games ever on the Bears' home turf.

In anticipation of the frigid conditions hitting the Chicago area this week, the Bears published a list of the Top 10 coldest games played at Soldier Field since the team moved there in 1971.

10. Dec. 18, 2005 - It was 12 degrees (with a wind chill of 0 degrees) when the playoff-bound Bears defeated the Atlanta Falcons 16-3.

9. Dec. 19, 2004 – It was 12 degrees (with a wind chill of -7 degrees) when the Houston Texans came into Soldier Field, handing the Bears a 24-5 defeat.

8. Dec. 23, 1990 – An 11-degree gameday (with a wind chill of -1 degree) saw the Bears trounce the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-14.

7. Dec. 18, 2016 – Temperatures plunged to 11 degrees (with a wind chill of -4 degrees) when the Bears narrowly lost 30-27 to the rival Green Bay Packers.

6. Dec. 11, 1977 – The team braved 10 degrees (with a wind chill of -3 degrees) to defeat the Packers 21-10.

5. Dec. 17, 1989 – It was 10 degrees (with a wind chill of -5 degrees) when the Bears suffered a 40-28 drubbing at the hands of the Packers.

4. Dec. 9, 2013 – It was 8 degrees (and a wind chill of -9 degrees) the night the Bears handed the Cowboys a 45-28 defeat on Monday Night Football.

3. Jan. 10, 1988 – It was 4 degrees (with a wind chill of -12 degrees) when the Bears lost 21-17 in the NFC Divisional Round to Washington.

2. Dec. 18, 1983 – The temperature plunged to 3 degrees (with a whopping -15 degree wind chill) the day the Bears eked out a 23-21 win over the Packers in the season finale.

1. Dec. 22, 2008 – It was a measly 2 degrees (with a wind chill of -13 degrees) for Monday Night Football when the Bears pulled off the 20-17 overtime win against the Packers.

Stay inside on Saturday and enjoy the Bears game against the Bills on CBS 2 at noon, followed by the CBS 2 postgame show.