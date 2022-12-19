Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold week with snow storm on the way

By Laura Bannon

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The calm before the storm. 

Monday will be chilly with temperatures in the upper 20s and flurries possible. Tuesday brings an early morning chance for snow and then temperatures in the low 30s. 

It'll get colder from Wednesday through the holiday weekend.   

A strong storm is expected to impact the region with cold temperatures, high winds, dangerous wind chills with potentially significant snow Thursday evening through Friday.

This weather arrives during the big Christmas travel period.  

CBS 2 meteorologists will have the latest updates as the storm develops. 

