Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago Weather Alert: Winter storm warning; blizzard-like conditions

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Winter storm warning; blizzard-like conditions
Chicago Weather Alert: Winter storm warning; blizzard-like conditions 03:03

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A winter storm watch is in effect with dangerous conditions ahead. 

Conditions are expected deteriorate quickly throughout the day Thursday as snow develops. Snow begins to ramp up by the mid to late morning and will become widespread by the afternoon.   

cbsn-2022-1.png

The building strong winds will lead to blowing and drifting snow will create dangerous conditions travelers.  

Snow totals can range from 2" to 4" with higher amounts of snow in Porter and LaPorte counties in Indiana due to lake enhancement. 

next-24-hours-winds.png

Crashing temperatures are expected to cause icy road conditions for afternoon commuters. Wind chills dropping to -15 to -30 degrees by Thursday night. A warning: frostbite can happen in as little as 15 to 20 minutes with wind chills this low. 

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-am-26.png

The dangerous cold lurks through the weekend. Feels-like temperatures of -10 to -20 degrees linger both Saturday into Sunday.   

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on December 22, 2022 / 5:27 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.