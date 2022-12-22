Chicago Weather Alert: Winter storm warning; blizzard-like conditions

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A winter storm watch is in effect with dangerous conditions ahead.

Conditions are expected deteriorate quickly throughout the day Thursday as snow develops. Snow begins to ramp up by the mid to late morning and will become widespread by the afternoon.

The building strong winds will lead to blowing and drifting snow will create dangerous conditions travelers.

Snow totals can range from 2" to 4" with higher amounts of snow in Porter and LaPorte counties in Indiana due to lake enhancement.

Crashing temperatures are expected to cause icy road conditions for afternoon commuters. Wind chills dropping to -15 to -30 degrees by Thursday night. A warning: frostbite can happen in as little as 15 to 20 minutes with wind chills this low.

The dangerous cold lurks through the weekend. Feels-like temperatures of -10 to -20 degrees linger both Saturday into Sunday.