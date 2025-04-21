Pope Francis' death mourned worldwide as Catholic Church prepares for next chapter
What to know about about the death of Pope Francis and what comes next
- Pope Francis died Monday at the age of 88 almost a month after being released from a Rome hospital where he was treated for a respiratory infection that turned into pneumonia.
- Francis, who led the world's roughly 1.3 billion Roman Catholics since 2013, struck a more progressive and inclusive tone in his papacy.
- His successor will be chosen by members of the College of Cardinals at a future conclave at the Vatican.
French President Emmanuel Macron honors Pope Francis
French President Emmanuel Macron honored Pope Francis in a social media post on Monday.
"From Buenos Aires to Rome, Pope Francis wanted the Church to bring joy and hope to the poorest," Macron said in French. "May this hope continually resurrect beyond him."
Israel's president sends "condolences to the Christian world"
Israeli President Isaac Herzog sent his "deepest condolences to the Christian world and especially the Christian communities in Israel — the Holy Land — on the loss of their great spiritual father, His Holiness Pope Frances," in a social media post on Monday.
Herzog said Francis had been "a man of deep faith and boundless compassion," who "dedicated his life to uplifting the poor and calling for peace in a troubled world," and had seen "great importance in fostering strong ties with the Jewish world and in advancing interfaith dialogue as a path toward greater understanding and mutual respect."
"I truly hope that his prayers for peace in the Middle East and for the safe return of the hostages will soon be answered," Herzog said. "May his memory continue to inspire acts of kindness, unity, and hope."
EU leader Ursula von der Leyen mourns Pope Francis
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Monday that the world was mourning the death of Pope Francis, who "inspired millions, far beyond the Catholic Church, with his humility and love so pure for the less fortunate."
"My thoughts are with all who feel this profound loss," van der Leyen said in a statement posted on social media. "May they find solace in the idea that Pope Francis' legacy will continue to guide us all toward a more just, peaceful and compassionate world."
JD Vance met Pope Francis on Sunday
Vice President JD Vance met Pope Francis on Easter Sunday during a three-day family visit to Rome, his office said.
Vance, who converted to Catholicism in 2019, also met with other church officials and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
"It was an honor to meet with Pope Francis, Prime Minister Meloni, and Church officials in Italy this weekend," Vance said on social media overnight Monday. "Visiting Rome with my family during Holy Week was an incredible experience."
Following news of Francis' death, Vance wrote: "My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him. I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I'll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful. May God rest his soul."
Pope Francis dies at age 88, Vatican announces
Pope Francis died Monday at the age of 88, the Vatican said. He died almost a month after he was released from a Rome hospital where he was treated for five weeks for a respiratory infection that worsened into pneumonia.
In a statement announcing his death, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, said Francis' "entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized."
First pope from the New World
Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 1936, he was ordained as a priest in 1969, rising to become a Jesuit leader and Archbishop of Buenos Aires. He was created a cardinal by Pope John Paul II in 2001.
When he was elected pope in 2013 — the first ever from the Americas — he chose to name himself after Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of Italy, known for his simplicity and humanity. Pope Francis often said he wanted "a poorer Church" and one that would "include the excluded."
He led by example, living in a humble room at the Vatican rather than the lavish papal apartments, and demonstrating his compassion by dining with the homeless, washing inmates' feet, and providing a home in Italy for migrants and refugees.
Pope Francis' legacy of inclusion
The 88-year-old pontiff will leave a legacy as a relatively progressive pope. He sought to make the Catholic Church more inclusive, welcoming more women into leadership roles (though not the priesthood) and reaching out to LGBTQ people, famously saying, "Who am I to judge?" In doing so, he drew backlash not only from conservatives, but also liberals who argued he wasn't going far enough or fast enough to reform the two-millennia-old institution.
He also led the Church in its reckoning with years of child sexual abuse, though not always as aggressively as some critics hoped for.
In a 2024 interview with CBS News' Norah O'Donnell, Francis said the Church "must continue to do more. Unfortunately, the tragedy of the abuses is enormous. And against this, an upright conscience, and not only to not permit it but to put in place the conditions so that it does not happen."