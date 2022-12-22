Chicago History Museum, Lincoln Park Zoo to close due to dangerous weather

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago History Museum and the Lincoln Park Zoo will be closed on Friday due to dangerous cold and snow.

The museum will also be closed on Saturday.

The Lincoln Park Zoo announced on Twitter that high winds and extreme cold have forced it to close on Friday. The ZooLights festival will be canceled. ZooLights ticketholders are asked to check their email for more information.

ZooLights does not take place on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, and the gift shop, member center, and food venues will be closed during the day those days.

"Animal and guest safety are our top priorities," the zoo said on Twitter. "Please keep an eye on the zoo's social channels and/or website for more information."

Due to the forecasted high winds and extreme below zero temperatures, Lincoln Park Zoo will be closed and ZooLights will be cancelled on Friday, December 23. ZooLights ticketholders, please check your email for more information. pic.twitter.com/VZWZL36wNF — Lincoln Park Zoo (@lincolnparkzoo) December 21, 2022

Meanwhile, the Chicago History Museum used a Chicago Sun-Times photo from 1959 in a tweet to make its closure announcement. The photo shows a man with a shovel over his shoulder in one hand, and a sign stuck in the top of a pile of snow in the other reading, "Snow for sale cheap."

🚨CLOSURE ALERT🚨 Due to predicted severe winter weather, CHM will be closed on Fri., 12/23, & Sat., 12/24. Please check our website for the most up-to-date information. Stay safe, & we look forward to seeing you soon. https://t.co/1dWRYMKJJB 📷: 1959, ST-pak555, @Suntimes pic.twitter.com/LH6W8dOAbd — ChicagoHistoryMuseum (@ChicagoMuseum) December 21, 2022

The museum said it will be closed Friday and Saturday, and advised people to check the museum website for the latest information.

A winter storm warning for Chicago goes into effect Thursday at noon. Widespread snow develops Thursday afternoon and evening.