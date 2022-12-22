Some businesses close early in Hyde Park as snow falls fast and hard

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Snow fell hard and fast in the South Side's Hyde Park neighborhood Thursday afternoon, prompting some businesses to close early.

As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported, sidewalks were covered in snow at 53rd Street and Harper Avenue around 3 p.m. Accumulation really began to pick up around 1:20 to 1:40 p.m.

Le Mignot measured half an inch of snow on the ground with her index finger.

With conditions deteriorating and temperatures also plummeting fast, the Sweetgreen at 1500 E. 53rd St. decided to close early. All the staff were allowed to go home at 3 p.m.

"I noticed that the weather was coming down; the snow was coming down, and I didn't want my team to have to struggle to make it home, because most of my team takes the transportation and has to get on a bus and/or a ride – and I didn't want them to get stuck in the snow, so therefore, we're sending everyone home," said Hyde Park Sweetgreen manager Cheryl Drummond. "I called everyone off for tonight so they won't have to struggle to make it here tonight to work the shift, and also the ones who are here right now – we're just pretty much cleaning up so we can get up out of here so that everyone can make it home safe."

Sweetgreen otherwise would have closed at 8 p.m.

Elsewhere in Hyde Park, the Museum of Science and Industry is closing at 4 p.m. due to the winter storm. Meanwhile, the University of Chicago is on winter break.