Some businesses press on in Whiting, Indiana despite snow, extreme cold

WHITING, Ind. (CBS) -- Northwest Indiana was being hit hardest by the winter storm that struck the Chicago area Thursday, and it wasn't over in the nighttime hours.

As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the trip to Northwest Indiana was filled with snow-covered roads, cars inching along, plows trying to make a dent, and salt trucks giving it their best. At 10 p.m., flurries were still coming down – but the temperature drop to the subzero range was the greater concern.

City officials were particularly concerned about ice on the roads Thursday night.

But in downtown Whiting, Indiana, there was a winter wonderland of sorts – with a festive streetscape and some businesses.

"Actually, we had a better day this year on the 22nd than we had last year," said Joel Bender, owner of Mind Benders Puzzles & Games.

At Mind Benders, owners Joel and Amy Bender kept their doors open late Thursday night for last-minute holiday gift shoppers.

"It got really busy really early, but people have been trickling in," said Joel Bender. "We said we'd be here until 7. We're are sticking to our word."

Some businesses along 119th Street in Whiting have closed up early until after Christmas — and after the deep freeze thaws out.

At Lakeside Barber Studio on 119th Street, the day was filled with cancellations.

"I've had a couple clients cancel on me due to icy roads and high winds, and lot of snow," said Oscar Lagunes of Lakeside Barbers Studio. "I understand, things happen. I'd rather people be safe than to come over here and cause an accident."

And then there was Joe Esparza, who plans to stay on top of his shoveling well into the morning despite the cold and snow.

"That's the only way you can do it. I mean, it's the only way you can get your car out or back in. It's the only way you can do it if you stay on top of it," Esparza said. "If it weren't for the wind, I think it would be all right."

The wind is also a major problem, as the plows have been making progress clearing the street – only for snow to blow right back onto it.

Whiting residents are reminded that 119th Street is an emergency plow route, and anyone who parks on it will be ticketed and towed.