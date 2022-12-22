What Bears fans going to Soldier Field on Saturday need to know

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Bears are set to play the Buffalo Bills at noon on Saturday at Soldier Field, even as frigid conditions are expected for anyone on the field or in the stands.

The gametime temperature is expected to be around 8 degrees, with a wind chill of around -15 degrees, according to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon.

The Bears released details on what fans brave enough to sit out in the cold can expect when they come to watch their team.

"With extreme temperatures and dangerous wind predictions, there are ways that fans can stay safe and show up for the players as they take on the Buffalo Bill this Saturday," the team said in a news release.

Closures and vendors

Several gates will not be open on Saturday for the game including 3, 5, 7, 12, 23, and 50. For those who normally enter gate 50, gates 38, 45, and 47 should be considered.

Fans should also consider that some food and beverage vendors will not be open for the game.

Safety

Cold weather-related dehydration is very possible so fans should remember to drink water.

There will be hot chocolate and coffee available throughout the stadium and from in-seat vendors.

Beginning two hours before the noon kickoff until the parking lots close, fans can text 815-880-1920 to contact personnel in the lots for assistance.

Public transportation

The Chicago Transit Authority is adding extra service on the #128 bus (SF Express from train stations) and the #146 (usual route to and from the Museum Campus).

Prohibited items

The following items will not be allowed while tailgating:

Tents

Flags

Firepits and open fires

Deep fryers

Any oil-based cooking or frying

Open Flames

Infrared panel or propane heaters of any type in any lot

Other prohibited items include:

Tents

Canopies or umbrellas of any size

Tethered blimps

Balloons and other oversized inflatables

Cardboard to sit or stand on

Fans are encouraged to visit ChicagoBears.com or download the Chicago Bears app to stay up to date with the latest game day information.