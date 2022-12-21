'I know the storm's headed here': O'Hare travelers prepare for long lines and cancelations ahead of the severe weather

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's now a race against the clock for travelers going in and out of Chicago airports.

Airlines are getting ready for cancellations and delays and some travelers have had to pay a hefty price to get out before the storm.

CBS 2's Noel Brennan spent the day at O'Hare where people traveling on Tuesday were grateful to be leaving before the winter now storm. O'Hare was full of calm and stress - before the storm.

"I'm trying to get home for Christmas," laughed one traveler.

The holidays are almost here, but winter weather is much closer. O'Hare International Airport is a breeze for some with two days before a possible blizzard.

"I'm really grateful. Everything is working out really well," said one happy traveler.

But there's also stress before the storm and Skye Ball is feeling it.

"All the flights into Vancouver are canceled," Ball said, with her layover in Chicago is lasting much longer than expected.

"They did get me rebooked, which was nice, but it's on (December 23rd) out of Chicago, and I know the storm's headed here. I'm afraid if I stay until the 23rd, I'm not getting out of here," she said.

At least 31 flights into or out of O'hare were canceled Tuesday ahead of the storm. Syke feels lucky she'll fly out Wednesday morning.

"Paid $2,000 for the new flight when my original flight was $300. At least I'll get the money back for the $300. Once I get through this line up, I then have to try to find a hotel, see what price I get gouged for on that," Ball said.

The silver lining for those stuck in line is that stress and a winter storm will eventually pass.

"Just once I get all my tasks taken care of, then I can find some place to go have a beer haha and relax," Ball said.