Indiana activating 150 National Guard members in advance of winter storm

(CBS) -- Facing a blizzard warning in parts of northwest Indiana from the looming winter storm, Gov. Eric Holcomb has activated nearly 150 members of the National Guard to help motorists in need.

A large winter storm is expected to begin moving into northwest Indiana by early Thursday afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather warning from 3 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Saturday for Lake, Newton, and Jasper counties. A blizzard warning also has been issued for Porter and LaPorte counties from 3 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday (CST).

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security is urging Hoosiers to stay off the roads from Thursday evening and through the weekend, unless absolutely necessary. If you do have to drive, give snow plows plenty of time and room to clear the roads of snow and ice.

Indiana also will activate its State Emergency Operations Center beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday to monitor the storm and coordinate response efforts.

Nearly 150 members of the Illinois National Guard are being activated to serve as highway assistance teams across the northern third of the state.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security website features a Get Prepared page with tips for preparing for winter weather, what to do during the storm, and a travel advisory map.

Indiana residents also can call 211 to get information on warming centers. In addition to up to a foot of snow in some parts of northwest Indiana, the storm is expected to send temperatures plunging into the single digits by Thursday afternoon, and to below zero by Friday morning. Frigid temperatures are expected to continue through the Christmas weekend, with wind chills as much as -35 at times.