Tanker crashes, rolls over, blocking eastbound I-94 near Chesterton, Indiana
(CBS) -- The eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 in northwest Indiana are blocked near Chesterton, after a semi tanker truck crashed and rolled over.
Indiana State Police said the tanker rolled over west of the State Road 49, near Chesterton.
The crash has caused a hazardous materials response, and drivers who normally use I-94 are advised to seek alternate routes.
This is a developing story.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.