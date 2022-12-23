Watch CBS News
Tanker crashes, rolls over, blocking eastbound I-94 near Chesterton, Indiana

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

(CBS) -- The eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 in northwest Indiana are blocked near Chesterton, after a semi tanker truck crashed and rolled over.

Indiana State Police said the tanker rolled over west of the State Road 49, near Chesterton.

The crash has caused a hazardous materials response, and drivers who normally use I-94 are advised to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on December 23, 2022 / 12:31 PM

