'Make a list': Chicago shoppers pack the stores to avoid the severe storm on Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The next couple of days are shaping up to be a double whammy for consumers who haven't quite finished up their Christmas shopping and now have to get ready for a pending snow storm.

For the procrastinators out there, it's a formula for disaster. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos hit the road to see how shoppers were getting by.

With a possible blizzard like conditions set to hit Chicago and just four days left until Christmas, there was no shortage of chaotic scenes like these: The lines at this Costco on the South Side just kept going.

The traffic jam in the parking lot was another story.

One man who managed to get everything done on his Costco run offered up some sound advice.

"Just make a list. Know exactly what you were going in there for. So you could be in and out and you don't waste time," said one shopper.

"Even though I'm a millennial, in recent years, I have been writing down everything on a list of things I need. And I actually got everything that I needed," added another shopper.

And in some cases, shoppers like Dave McKennly weren't even aware of the snow storm, which right now is expected to arrive Thursday.

"Snow? What snow? This is all for Christmas! Not one thing in here is for this snow. I don't know what you're talking about," said McKenley.

With the forecast, stocking up on some essentials is not a bad idea. The city is now encouraging many to get prepared as getting on the roads during the height of the storm may not only be dangerous, but in some cases impossible.

If there was ever a time to take advantage of curbside pickup or home delivery, it would be now. Many of the big retailers still offer this service for free and it maybe something worth looking into before heading out the door.