South Shore Line train service suspended for rest of day Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- South Shore Line train service was suspended in both directions Friday.

The line connects Millennium Station in downtown Chicago with South Bend, Indiana with stops throughout Northwest Indiana. It blamed mechanical issues, overhead wire issues, and hazardous weather for the suspension.

Westbound Train 18 was the last to make a run into Chicago on Friday. Eastbound trains 111 and 119 will depart Millennium Station at 4:02 p.m. and 5:58 p.m., but there will be no more trains after that.

Eastbound Train 109 passengers will be bused from East Chicago stations to the east.

Updates for service on Saturday will come later.