Chicago Weather Alert: Winter Storm Watch ahead of Christmas

CHICAGO (CBS)--It's time to prepare as dangerous conditions arrive ahead of Christmas.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch from 6 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Saturday for Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Will, LaSalle, Kankakee, Grundy, and DeKalb counties in Illinois; and Lake, Porter, Jasper, and Newton counties in Indiana.

Watches are expected to be upgraded to Winter Storm Warnings or Blizzard Warnings as the storm approaches.

The worst of the storm is expected Thursday night into Friday. Gusts of 55+ miles per hour, leading to blowing and possible power outages.

A big temperature drop is expected Thursday evening. By Friday, temperatures will drop from near 30 degrees to likely single digits with below-zero wind chills. Wind chills will likely be well below zero on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, possibly as low as 25 below zero.

The forecast snow totals range from 6 inches to 14 inches. Snow will taper off early Saturday.

Before the storm Tuesday, temperatures will be in the 30s with some afternoon sunshine. Temperatures will be near 29 degrees Wednesday.