One person injured in truck crash on Tri-State Tollway in Gurnee amid winter storm

One person injured in truck crash on Tri-State Tollway in Gurnee

GURNEE, Ill. (CBS) -- One person was injured in a crash on the Tri-State Tollway in Gurnee amid the winter storm Thursday afternoon.

In the late afternoon, Illinois State Police were called to southbound I-94 near Washington Street in Gurnee.

Video from the scene showed the vehicles involved were semi-trailer trucks.

The accident scene is at the southwest corner of where Six Flags Great America is located.

One person was taken to an area hospital with injuries.

The left lane of the southbound Tri-State was closed at the scene for an investigation.