Wrigley Field Winterland to be closed Thursday through Saturday due to dangerous weather

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The dangerous snowstorm and extreme cold coming this week is putting a damper on holiday amusement at Winterland at Gallagher Way at Wrigley Field.

The event will be closed on Thursday, Friday, and Christmas Eve Saturday due to the storm, which could bring blizzard conditions to the area.

Winterland will also be closed on Christmas Day Sunday, and will reopen on Monday, Dec. 26.

A winter storm warning begins for Chicago at noon Thursday for the snowstorm. Parts of Northwest Indiana and Southwest Michigan are under a blizzard warnings starting Thursday afternoon.

The wind will be the biggest problem, which may lead to blizzard-like conditions. Temperatures are expected to drop from the lower 30s to the single digits by the evening.

Wind chill values will be well below zero. The threat for blowing and drifting snow lingers into the night, causing dangerous driving conditions, as wind gusts could reach as high as 50 mph during the storm.

According to the National Weather Service, total snow accumulations for most of the Chicago area are expected to be between 2 and 5 inches. There's also the threat of dangerous weekend wind chills of -25 to -35 degrees.

Winterland at Gallagher Way features Christkindlmarket Wrigleyville outside the ballpark with a carousel at the center. Inside the ballpark right on the playing field, the also features carnival rides and games, the Gallagher Ice Rink and ice bumper cars, a lodge with hot and cold beverages, and a row of private chalets.