CFBISD joins several North Texas districts faced with closing schools
Birth rates, housing prices and increased education options have impacted the number of children in public schools.
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD is the latest North Texas school district considering closing campuses.
The appointment comes about one month after the district's board accepted Jorge Arredondo's resignation.
The district said Central Junior High, Keys High School, and alternative education classes were evacuated around 11 a.m.
CBS News Texas went inside two Fort Worth ISD elementary schools to see how the system is trying to resolve its literacy issue.
The district is considering closing four campuses as it faces a budget shortfall and declining enrollment.
She's been with the district for almost three decades, holding multiple roles.
Tracy Johnson offered to resign due to the board's push to split the district in two.
The district is considering closing more than 20 schools to address a $17 million budget deficit.
For the first time, the new Speaker of the Texas House, Dustin Burrows said school choice will pass.
In compliance with Texas law, the district's board must wait 21 days before making a final decision.
Next week, the council will consider a resolution to initiate the rezoning process.
The lawsuit comes as the school board is considering a proposal to split the district in half.
Homeowners already saw a property tax cut in 2023.
If approved, their neighborhood would be left out of Keller ISD and put into a new district.
The district has 79 elementary schools but is projected to need as few as 51 to meet enrollment needs.
In November, Northwest ISD families voted against a proposed tax increase that would have covered the deficit and preserved teaching positions.
Keller ISD is considering splitting the district in two in order to help achieve "long-term financial stability."
The meeting came just days after Cory Wilson's appointment as the district's interim leader.
From the Senate, the bill will head to the House.
On Wednesday, the Senate is widely expected to pass its version of a school choice bill.
Before 1,100 attendees at the Arnold Oil Company in Austin, the governor announced seven of his top priorities
One of Abbott's biggest priorities is funding his school choice program.
A fiscal note for SB 2 from the Texas Senate said the legislation would allow about 35,000 students to attend private school in 2027.
The Hall of Famer enjoys watching the game evolve from the day she first picked up a basketball.
"We've got to get the genie back in the bottle," said Sen. Charles Perry, who authored the legislative bill SB3.
If Gov. Abbott's school choice program crosses the finish line, a non-profit started by nuns believes it will cost public schools billions.
CBS News Texas reporter Dawn White has been following three recruits in Class 400 since the beginning of the academy for her series "Becoming the Blue."
The foundation of the study stems from an Amish community in Indiana, where researchers found a genetic variation in about 10% of the population allows them to live, on average, a decade longer.
Forest Hill Police Chief David Hernandez issued an alert for the two suspects who are facing capital murder charges on Wednesday.
The original list, released last month, had up to 25 schools named for potential closure or consolidation.
The incident occurred just after 5:45 p.m. Monday on the service road of Interstate 30 at Gus Thomasson Road.
The new bill, introduced by Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), seeks to add layers of protection to Bitcoin ATM transactions.
Three staff members spoke on the condition of anonymity to share messages and pictures that were exchanged after a report of raw chicken.
The reunion has been nearly three years in the making.
Last year, over 16 million vehicles drove on North Texas toll roads without paying, accumulating more than $69 million in unpaid tolls.
The city helped a state lawmaker develop new ways to crack down on illicit businesses.
U.S. Rep. Roger Williams of Texas discussed President Trump's speech, tariffs, tax cuts and border security.
Texas state senator Mayes Middleton wants to end the requirement of changing clocks twice a year.
Texas Speaker Dustin Burrows discusses his support for school choice, billions of dollars in new public school funding and property tax relief. Burrows also addresses the current Measles outbreak in Texas.
Former Vice President Kamala Harris will decide whether she will run for governor of California by the end of summer, a person familiar with her decision-making process said.
War heroes and historic military events are among the tens of thousands of photos and online posts marked for deletion as the PentAgon works to purge diversity, equity and inclusion content, the AP reports.
At Fort Worth ISD's North Side High School, the sounds of an American sport on the field meet mariachi music in the stands.
With new foods, such as the "Drowning Taquitos" and the "Beso de Angel," Tony's Taco Shop owners say they don't take their success for granted.
Latinas in Tech DFW started back up last year after the pandemic. They have lots of opportunities for Latinas to network, connect, and learn new skills.
Anchor Ken Molestina shows us how he makes his Cuban coffee for the CBS News Texas newsroom.
Del Olmo, who has played golf his entire life, recalls how rare the sport was for people like him growing up in Mexico City.
Less than two days after Delta Air Lines offered $30,000 to each passenger on board the flight that crashed and flipped in Toronto on Monday afternoon, the company is facing its first two lawsuits in the incident — and they likely won't be the last.
Texas Agricultural Commissioner Sid Miller is calling for a statewide ban on non-water additives, such as fluoride, in the public water system.
Activists are calling for a nationwide boycott of Target stores following the company's decision to roll back its diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.
Discount store chain Target says it's joining rival Walmart and a number of other prominent American brands in scaling back corporate diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. accused his department's top communications official of quitting to avoid being fired.
More than 97% of measles cases across North and South America have been in the U.S. or Canada.
Pope Francis had a peaceful night with no crises after a bronchial crisis prompted a worsening of his health.
Overall effectiveness against flu hospitalization was still high, the CDC said.
The cancelation upends the usual process to start manufacturing next winter's flu shots.
Another retailer is relocating its headquarters to Plano.
The family that owns a parcel of land the historic building stands on agreed to donate it to the city.
The daughters of one of the cofounders of Target are expressing their alarm and shock at the discounter's recent moves to roll back its diversity, equity and inclusion program.
Fabric and crafts retailer Joann has announced it will be closing approximately 500 stores nationwide, almost a year after filing for bankruptcy.
The Dallas Mavericks say Anthony Davis's injury is improving every day, but it's not clear when he will return to the court.
Kidd took issue with media speculation that Irving's heavy workload over the last month led to his season-ending knee injury.
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points to bring his career total over 20,000.
Dallas also hosted the IBC during the 1994 FIFA World Cup.
The Texas man allegedly asked jail staff if he would be "charged with what's in my stomach."
Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa were found dead in their home last week in a gated community in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Fans could hardly contain themselves when rock icon Kid Rock took the stage in Fort Worth Wednesday morning.
Carl Dean, the husband of Dolly Parton, died Monday in Nashville, the singer said in a statement.
"Anora" won big at the 2025 Oscars. Here's the full list of who won and was nominated for this year's Academy Awards.
Hollywood's biggest stars turned out for the 97th annual Academy Awards. Here is what to know and how to watch the 2025 Oscars.
The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit babies at Texas Health locations across North Texas celebrated Valentine's Day.
As Anthony Davis prepared for his debut game at the AAC, Dallas Mavericks fans took to the arena to protest the controversial trade.
CBS News Texas viewers got out and enjoyed the snow day on Thursday and send us all of their best photos. Take a look.
CBS News Texas captured the excitement and energy of the BMW Dallas Marathon Festival through photos.
Cowtown lit up the streets of Downtown with smiles and lights during the annual Parade of Lights.