Historic public school funding bill clears Texas House, awaits Gov. Abbott's signature
The Texas House has passed the largest public school funding increase in state history, sending the measure to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk for final approval.
Just before 4 p.m., lawmakers in the lower chamber overwhelmingly approved House Bill 2, which allocates $8.5 billion in new funding for public education. Roughly half of that amount will go toward permanent pay raises for most teachers and non-administrative staff.
The Senate unanimously approved the measure 31-0 on Friday night.
The legislation also includes a significant overhaul of the state's special education programs, aiming to improve services and support for students with disabilities.
Republicans say the $8.5 billion increase in public school funding represents the largest single increase in state history.
About half of this new money, $4.2 billion, is for teacher pay raises, the largest in state history. Other non-administrative staff will also receive a raise.
Teachers with three plus years of experience would receive a raise, and that increase would double in year five. Teachers in rural school districts and five plus years of experience would receive up to $8,000 more. Free pre-K is available for teachers as well.
"For rural districts across the state, this investment is more than just funding – it is a lifeline," said Randy Willis, executive director, Texas Association of Rural Schools.