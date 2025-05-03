Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to sign controversial school choice bill into law

Saturday, Gov. Greg Abbott is set to sign the controversial school choice bill into law, allowing for taxpayer money to be used to help qualifying students pay for private school tuition.

Texas lawmakers passed the legislation on April 24 with a vote of 19-12. It was approved roughly a week ago by the Texas House in a historic vote.

It was the first time the Texas House gave the green light to a bill on private school vouchers. The Senate approved similar legislation multiple times, including earlier this year, by a similar margin of 19-12.

How the Texas private school vouchers program works

As part of the $1 billion bill, most students who attend an accredited private school will receive $10,000 per year. Students with disabilities will receive up to $30,000 per year, and home-schooled students will get $2,000 a year.

Texas Democrats say the legislation hurts public schools

Democrats said they believe at the end of the day, most of the students who take part in the program will be wealthier students who attend private school now.

"We are looking at siphoning $1 billion out of our already underfunded system to help a tiny percentage of Texas school children who are mostly already in private school," state Sen. Sarah Eckhardt, D-Austin, said.

Gov. Abbott has said repeatedly he was confident the bill would pass this legislative season.