Fort Worth ISD's chief financial officer leaving as district faces potential state takeover

Fort Worth Independent School District's chief financial officer is leaving as the district faces a potential state takeover.

Carmer Arrieta-Candelaria joined the district in January 2022. She will leave her position as the district's CFO this month, Fort Worth ISD said.

"During her time in Fort Worth ISD, she led the effort to transform the business operations into a more efficient and effective system through the implementation of a new Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) which combined three systems into one," the district said in a statement. "Other accomplishments include the development of Academic Return On Investment processes into the District as well as various changes in the payroll and contract management processes."

The district said Arrieta-Candelaria will be returning to her hometown of El Paso, where she accepted a position with the County as the director of Budget and Finance. The district said its search for a new CFO is underway.

Arrieta-Candelaria's departure comes as a looming decision concerning a possible Texas Education Agency takeover hangs over the district from Austin.

Fort Worth ISD and the TEA

In June, the TEA informed FWISD that the state may take over by appointing a new superintendent and Board of Managers or close a middle school campus following five consecutive years of failing academic ratings. The TEA said an appointed superintendent could be the district's superintendent, Karen Molinar, or someone new.

The Leadership Academy at Forest Oak 6th Grade received its fifth consecutive "unacceptable" academic rating for the 2022–2023 school year.

Under Texas Education Code § 39A.111, five consecutive failing ratings trigger mandatory state intervention. The commissioner must either appoint a board of managers to oversee the district or order the closure of the campus.

Fort Worth ISD makes strides in TEA 2024-2025 ratings

FWISD said it has seen significant improvements in its A-F ratings, cutting the number of failing schools by more than half.

According to the TEA's accountability ratings, for the 2024-2025 school year, FWISD also increased, from a D to a C.

It remains to be seen if that will prevent a state takeover of the district.

Molinar said the district is making changes this school year to increase student outcomes — like extending the school year for certain campuses.

TEA commissioner visits Fort Worth

TEA Commissioner Mike Morath visited the district last month and said a decision on taking over the district will come at the end of the year.

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker and Molinar previously told CBS Texas they feel confident about where the district stands.

"Whatever that decision, we are ready. We are going to operate at top level for the next several months, demonstrating whether we have the right plan in place for this school district and this community. That's what we can control right now," Parker said in August.

"We're going to continue to move on and do what's right for our students and really become student-centered and student-focused here in Fort Worth ISD," said Molinar.