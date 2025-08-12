TEA decision on possible Fort Worth ISD takeover to come this fall, Superintendent Karen Molinar says

Fort Worth ISD welcomes back over 70,000 students on the first day of classes

Fort Worth ISD kicked off the first day of school on Tuesday addressing its potential takeover by the Texas Education Agency after years of failing academic ratings.

Superintendent Karen Molinar said the school district has taken bold actions for this school year, including adding more support for the 70,000 students in FWISD.

"We do understand [the TEA] has to make a decision [about taking over the school district] and will this fall," Molinar said.

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said that the change in leadership for the school district was necessary, referring to FWISD letting go of former Superintendent Angelica Ramsey.

"Enough was enough," Parker said. "I didn't feel like I had support with previous leadership."

Both leaders said they were looking forward to what this school year had to bring, focusing on the students and being consistent in the classroom.

FWISD will be using materials in the classroom approved by the state, which Molinar said was lacking. She also said there was an inconsistency with implementing those tools.

"We're going to operate at the top level for the next few months. That's what we can control for now," Parker said.

Fort Worth ISD and the TEA

In June, the TEA informed FWISD that the state may take over district operations or close a middle school campus following five consecutive years of failing academic ratings.

The Leadership Academy at Forest Oak 6th Grade received its fifth consecutive "unacceptable" academic rating for the 2022–2023 school year (The 2022-2023 rankings are the most recent available due to ongoing legal challenges).

Under Texas Education Code § 39A.111, five consecutive failing ratings trigger mandatory state intervention. The commissioner must either appoint a board of managers to oversee the district or order the closure of the campus.