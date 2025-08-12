Watch CBS News
Local News

TEA decision on possible Fort Worth ISD takeover to come this fall, Superintendent Karen Molinar says

By
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
Read Full Bio
Julia Falcon,
Steven Rosenbaum
Digital Producer, CBS Texas
Steven Rosenbaum is a digital producer for CBS Texas. A versatile journalist, Steven writes, edits and produces content for the CBS Texas digital platforms.
Read Full Bio
Steven Rosenbaum

/ CBS Texas

Fort Worth ISD welcomes back over 70,000 students on the first day of classes
Fort Worth ISD welcomes back over 70,000 students on the first day of classes 06:14

Fort Worth ISD kicked off the first day of school on Tuesday addressing its potential takeover by the Texas Education Agency after years of failing academic ratings.

Superintendent Karen Molinar said the school district has taken bold actions for this school year, including adding more support for the 70,000 students in FWISD.

"We do understand [the TEA] has to make a decision [about taking over the school district] and will this fall," Molinar said.

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said that the change in leadership for the school district was necessary, referring to FWISD letting go of former Superintendent Angelica Ramsey.

"Enough was enough," Parker said. "I didn't feel like I had support with previous leadership."

Both leaders said they were looking forward to what this school year had to bring, focusing on the students and being consistent in the classroom.

FWISD will be using materials in the classroom approved by the state, which Molinar said was lacking. She also said there was an inconsistency with implementing those tools.

"We're going to operate at the top level for the next few months. That's what we can control for now," Parker said.

Fort Worth ISD and the TEA

In June, the TEA informed FWISD that the state may take over district operations or close a middle school campus following five consecutive years of failing academic ratings.

The Leadership Academy at Forest Oak 6th Grade received its fifth consecutive "unacceptable" academic rating for the 2022–2023 school year (The 2022-2023 rankings are the most recent available due to ongoing legal challenges).

Under Texas Education Code § 39A.111, five consecutive failing ratings trigger mandatory state intervention. The commissioner must either appoint a board of managers to oversee the district or order the closure of the campus.

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue