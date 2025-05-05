Texas can take over Fort Worth ISD or close failing middle school, TEA says

Fort Worth ISD on notice: TEA says state can take over after one school failed 5 years in a row

Fort Worth ISD on notice: TEA says state can take over after one school failed 5 years in a row

Fort Worth ISD on notice: TEA says state can take over after one school failed 5 years in a row

The Texas Education Agency informed the Fort Worth Independent School District on Monday that the state may take over district operations or close a middle school campus following five consecutive years of failing academic ratings.

TEA Commissioner Mike Morath said the Leadership Academy at Forest Oak 6th Grade received its fifth consecutive "unacceptable" academic rating for the 2022–2023 school year. According to the district's website, the school serves students in grades 6 through 8.

Under Texas Education Code § 39A.111, five consecutive failing ratings trigger mandatory state intervention. The commissioner must either appoint a board of managers to oversee the district or order the closure of the campus.

The campus has not earned an acceptable academic rating since the 2014–2015 school year, according to a letter sent to FWISD. That means eight consecutive sixth-grade cohorts have attended the school while it has been rated academically unacceptable.

Delayed accountability ratings spark statewide pushback

The release of the 2023 academic ratings was delayed due to lawsuits from several Texas school districts challenging the state's A–F accountability system. Those legal challenges were recently resolved in favor of the TEA.

Fort Worth ISD had already received approval to close the campus at the end of the 2022–2023 school year. However, the TEA noted in its letter that the closure "has no bearing on, and does not abrogate, the compulsory action the statute requires the commissioner to take."

Districtwide academic concerns add pressure

In the letter, Morath cited broader academic struggles across the district. Based on 2023 preliminary ratings, Fort Worth ISD received an overall grade of D, with 77 campuses rated D or F. The district has 147 schools. Eight campuses have failed to meet minimum academic standards since at least 2018, though the letter did not name them.

"The 2023 ratings are preliminary and subject to appeal," the TEA noted.

Morath urged the district to take "immediate and aggressive action" to improve student performance, adding that he would closely evaluate district leadership and operations in the coming months.

FWISD literacy efforts underway

Earlier this year, Fort Worth ISD and city leaders passed a literacy resolution aimed at helping more students read at grade level. Literacy rates have been described by local officials as a civic crisis, with only 43% of students currently meeting grade-level standards.

"Public schools exist to ensure students grow academically, so they are prepared to be engaged, productive citizens in our country. Schools must be safe and loving," Morath wrote. "They must also teach academic knowledge and skills—and do so successfully. I know of no school system leader, be it a school board member or a superintendent, who doesn't desire for students to thrive. But if that desire does not translate into student learning, the only moral response is to change practices."

Morath is expected to make a final decision on possible state intervention after appeals are resolved in August.

CBS News Texas has reached out to Fort Worth ISD for comment and is awaiting a response.