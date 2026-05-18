North Texas teen accused of shooting another teen in the face, Kaufman County deputies say

The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office said a teenager is in custody after reportedly shooting another teen in the face Sunday evening.

Deputies said it unfolded just before 8 p.m. along Pine Stone Lane in Forney, near University Drive and Ranch Road. They arrived to find the victim suffering from a gunshot to the face. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

As of publication, the sheriff's office said the victim is in stable condition.

After an investigation, deputies said they arrested the other teen, charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was taken to an out-of-county juvenile detention center.

The sheriff's office noted both the victim and suspect are 16-year-old boys. The investigation remains ongoing.