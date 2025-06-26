Dallas ISD to vote on cellphone ban in schools

Dallas ISD trustees could vote on a new student code of conduct for the next school year, which includes a district-wide cellphone ban for students.

This comes less than a week after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a statewide ban on cellphones in schools. This bill goes into effect on Sept. 1.

The cell phone ban at Dallas ISD would make it against the rules for students to use personal devices, even for safety purposes. Previously, students could use their phones or personal devices if it was approved by a teacher.

According to the new policy, each school could enforce the ban in its own way, whether that be through pouches, locked storage, classroom boxes, or just in the student's backpack.

If caught using a device, it will be taken and the student will receive a level two disciplinary offense.

The new state law says districts should implement bans for students for the whole day while on campus, not just instructional time. The law also sets aside $20 million for districts that want to buy storage like pouches.

In a statement to CBS News Texas, Dallas ISD wrote in part: "along with many other districts, we're still in the process of determining what these changes will look like heading into the new school year."

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD implemented a similar ban for students last fall. Grand Prairie ISD required high school students to put their phones in storage pouches last fall as well. One private school in Willow Park has lockers where students put their phones in at the start of the day.

Dallas ISD added that plans are still being finalized and may change in the next month or so.