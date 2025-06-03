Cedar Hill ISD implements new cellphone policy for 2025-26 school year

North Texas school districts look for ways to curb cellphone use

Another North Texas school district is making an effort to keep cellphones out of its classrooms.

Cedar Hill ISD announced on Tuesday it will implement a new personal electronic communications policy starting this upcoming school year, 2025-26.

CHISD said the goal with the policy is to increase scholar focus, reduce classroom distractions and enhance academic engagement across all grade levels.

"As a board, we believe the new guidelines will limit distractions and disruptions to the learning process, which can frequently be caused by cellphone usage," said Cedar Hill ISD Board of Trustees President Dr. Denise Roache-Davis. "Our goal is to foster focused learning environments where every scholar is fully engaged. By limiting distractions, we are making space for deeper learning, collaboration, and academic growth."

The policy states personal devices must be stored off during instruction. Device usage is only allowed before and after school, with exceptions for medical needs or Dallas College course access, according to the school district.

Devices that are confiscated should be picked up by a parent or guardian for a $15 administrative fee. CHISD said there is a graduated system of consequences in place for repeat incidents.

CHISD said the effort is in alignment with House Bill 1481, passed by Texas lawmakers last year. It encourages school districts to limit the use of cellphones during instruction time to support a more focused academic environment.

CHISD students go back to class on Aug. 11.