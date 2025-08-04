Texas non-profit offers $1,500 grants for first-year performing arts teachers

Teachers across North Texas are heading back to the classroom this month, and supplies can get costly, especially for first-time teachers. A non-profit is providing grants for those teachers and a leg up for the new school year.

To say Christian Wilson is thrilled to teach at Dallas Independent School District's Adamson High School would be an understatement.

"This is my first year, so I'm going to get to meet new kids and a new environment. I'm just ready to hit the ground running," Wilson said.

He's taking in the theater for the first time and testing out the stage where he'll help kids bring ideas to life.

"I want to create a space where children can be brave, can experiment, learn about human interaction and society, and become better people as a result," Wilson said.

Now, first-year performing arts teachers like Wilson can apply for a $1,500 grant to help them do just that.

"That is intended for teachers who are teaching one of the arts courses, so that can be art, dance, music or theater," Jenny Parry said.

Jenny Parry, who's with the non-profit Texas Cultural Trust, said applicants must work in a Title 1 school.

"The money can be spent on field trips, music instruments, art supplies, or even professional development for the teacher," Parry said.

"Sometimes arts funding is tight at certain schools, and it becomes difficult to purchase rights for plays, costumes, set pieces, and tickets to go expose your students to professional theater," Wilson said.

Wilson, who went to a Title 1 school himself, plans on telling other fine arts teachers about the grant.

"I think that the performing arts are important in public schools because it gives you a sense of community," Wilson said.

It's a hand up Wilson could use as he gets ready to take center stage and bring the love of theater to a new generation.

Teachers can apply for the grant through August 15.