Fort Worth ISD to review school closures as budget deficit prompts phased plan

Tuesday night, the Fort Worth Independent School District Board of Education will learn new details about a proposal to close 18 schools over the next four years in response to a $17 million budget deficit and steadily declining student enrollment.

The district plans to present its finalized list of closures to the Board of Trustees during a special meeting Tuesday evening at 5:30 p.m.

The majority of the campuses slated for closure are elementary schools.

Only two, S.S. Dillow Elementary School and Eastern Hills Elementary School, will shut down at the end of this academic year. The remaining 16 closures would be phased in through June 2029.

The board has already approved closing S.S. Dillow ES, Eastern Hills ES, McLean 6th Grade, and West Handley Elementary School. Trustees still have to vote to approve the other 14 on the list.

The list and timeline of the proposed closures:

Closure Date: June 2025

S.S. Dillow ES (Consolidation previously approved)

Eastern Hills ES (Consolidation previously approved)

Closure Date: June 2026

Milton L. Kirkpatrick ES

Charles E. Nash ES

Riverside ALC

Edward J. Briscoe ES

Closure Date: June 2027

De Zavala ES

A.M. Pate ES

J.T. Stevens ES

Atwood McDonald ES

Closure Date: June 2028

McLean 6th Grade (Consolidation previously approved)

West Handley ES (Consolidation previously approved)

Harlean Beal ES

H.V. Helbing ES

Sunrise-McMillan ES

Closure Date: June 2029

Kirkpatrick MS

Morningside MS

Hubbard Heights ES

According to documents, the district expects the closures to save Fort Worth ISD $77.3 million over the next five years.

"This proposal is about building a better future for our students," said Superintendent Dr. Karen Molinar in a statement. "Our goal is to create learning environments that inspire success. By right-sizing and investing in our schools, we can ensure every student has access to the programs and resources they need to thrive."

The proposed plan would not require additional financing or a new Bond program.

"This is a difficult process, but it is one rooted in equity, academic impact, and fiscal responsibility," said Kellie Spencer, FWISD Deputy Superintendent, in a statement. "We're proposing a phased approach that allows for stability, forward planning, and community partnership. Smarter spaces mean stronger schools."

Trustees aren't expected to vote on the recommendations for closure until next week on May 20.