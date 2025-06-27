Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD parents, community members sue after 4 schools closed

A group of parents is suing Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD over violations they said led to school closures.

The lawsuit alleged that school officials and trustees violated state transparency and nepotism laws. The parents said this contributed to the closure of four schools.

In March, the CFBISD school board voted to shut down the four schools due to a lack of state funding. The schools that closed at the end of the school year were McCoy Elementary, Furneaux Elementary, Central Elementary and Long Middle School.

The lawsuit was filed by 13 community members, comprised of parents and taxpayers. It alleges that the board members named as defendants violated Texas open meetings laws by discussing the plan to close schools in private, and also not providing enough advance notice for public discussions of the plan.

The plaintiffs are calling on the removal of CFBISD board members Randy Schackmann, Kim Brady, Cassandra Hatfield, Ileana Garza-Rojas and Marjorie Barnes, as well as the superintendent, saying they deliberately concealed critical information from the public.

The lawsuit also claims that school officials hired or promoted family members into newly created or elevated positions with significant pay raises without proper disclosure or votes. According to the lawsuit, CFBISD Superintendent Dr. Wendy Eldredge hired a school board member's wife for a newly created position as well as another board member's son as her assistant.

In the lawsuit, several of the parents said they chose to move into their homes or move into their neighborhoods because of the highly-rated schools.

Earlier this year, a group of parents encouraged others to vote in the school bond election after they said they were blindsided by the decision to close four schools within their district.

CFBISD wasn't the only North Texas school district faced with closing campuses.

Coppell, Lewisville, Plano and Richardson ISDs have approved plans to close schools in their respective districts in the past year. Fort Worth ISD is currently considering shuttering more than 20 campuses. Other districts have reduced staffing and made program cuts to help balance the books.