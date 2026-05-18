Everything you need to know for early voting in the 2026 Texas primary runoff election

Early voting for the 2026 Texas primary election kicked off on Monday.

The runoffs will decide the races in which no candidate received a majority of the votes in the first round of voting on March 3. The top two finishers will go head to head to determine the party's nominee for the general election on Nov. 3.

Voters who participated in the March primary election may only vote in that same party's primary runoff for the remainder of the election cycle, officials say. However, Texans who didn't vote in either primary may choose which party's runoff they want to vote in.

One of the highly contested races is the Republican runoff for U.S. Senate between incumbent John Cornyn and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Early voting runs from Monday, May 18, through Friday, May 22. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can find your polling place by looking up your county's election department. Here's a list for Dallas County locations.

After Friday, the last chance to cast a ballot will be on Election Day, Tuesday, May 26.