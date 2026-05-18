Daily rain, storm chances return to North Texas, with potential for damaging winds and large hail

It is a First Alert Weather Day due to a conditional threat of severe storms Monday afternoon and evening. Another First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Tuesday, too, due to a cold front that will ignite a scattered risk of damaging winds, large hail and flooding.

Monday will be hot, breezy and cloudy. A low-level jet is increasing moisture and wind; gusts could reach 40 mph in the afternoon.

Temperatures will quickly climb into the mid-80s by lunch, and the high temperature around 5 p.m. will be around 90 degrees. However, with enough moisture in the atmosphere, the "feels like" value, known as the "heat index," will be close to 100 degrees.

Most of North Texas will stay dry, but there is a possibility of an isolated storm on Monday afternoon. A dryline and shortwave will create the possibility of a few isolated strong storms in the afternoon. The threat of storms is conditional and very dependent on whether the storms can break a capping inversion.

Some cities could see the potential of severe weather, while others may not get a drop of rain. Those who do see a storm will likely see it in the late afternoon and early evening; anything that flares up will fizzle out after dark.

Tuesday, a cold front will push through North Texas. This will lead to scattered severe potential ahead of the system in the late morning for counties to the northwest of the metroplex and in the afternoon for DFW. As of now, intense winds, hail and flooding are the primary risks.

The cold front will stall out in central Texas on Wednesday, creating more opportunities for rain and storms. An active forecast will be expected over the next seven days; keep an umbrella handy! Flooding will be the primary threat, with 1 to 5 inches of accumulation possible, potentially drought-busting.