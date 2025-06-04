Watch Live: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to sign historic school funding bill
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is set to sign the largest public school funding increase in state history on Wednesday.
Late last month, lawmakers unanimously approved House Bill 2, which allocates $8.5 billion in new funding for public education. Roughly half of that amount will go toward permanent pay raises for most teachers and non-administrative staff.
Republicans have said the $8.5 billion increase in public school funding represents the largest single increase in state history.
About half of this new money, $4.2 billion, is for teacher pay raises, the largest in state history. An additional $500 million will go to school districts so they can provide raises to entry-level teachers and other non-administrative staff.
The legislation also includes a significant overhaul of the state's special education programs, aiming to improve services and support for students with disabilities.
How to watch Gov. Greg Abbott sign historic school funding bill
- What: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to sign historic school funding bill
- Date: June 4
- Time: 3 p.m.
- Location: Salado, Texas
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.
