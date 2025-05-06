Dallas ISD addresses drop in state rating and school safety at "State of the District"

Safety and accountability top concerns at Dallas ISD State of the District

It's a night Dallas Independent School District educators look forward to all year. New Tech High School Principal Channel Hutchinson said the "State of the District" acknowledges the successes and challenges ahead.

"It's an opportunity for DISD to come together with all the teachers and leaders in the district to really talk about where we are as a district," she said. "I think some of the biggest accomplishments this year are really having great scores for certain schools."

However, the Texas Education Agency recently released its A-F ratings for 2023. Dallas ISD dropped from a B to a C. Tuesday night, Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde said the state could look at other factors.

"Many of you may have remembered a local accountability system that included an emphasis on service and getting information about our climate and culture and extracurricular activities of our students," she said. "Those are truly outputs."

With the recent shooting at Wilmer Hutchins High School, safety and security is another top concern.

Surveillance video shows a student let the alleged shooter in through a side door.

"We need to make sure that we hold our children accountable," Dallas ISD Trustee Maxie Johnson said. "We need to make sure that we are protecting our community and children are safe in our school."

On Thursday, the Dallas ISD school board is expected to discuss possible changes to the Code of Conduct, upgrading the punishment for opening locked, secured doors.

Right now, it's a "Level II offense," which can lead to punishments like community service or detention.

Under a proposed update for the 2025-26 school year, it would be a "Level III offense," which could lead to placement in a disciplinary alternative education program.