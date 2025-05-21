New deal would inject $8.5 billion in new money for Texas public schools

New deal would inject record $8.5 billion in new money for Texas public schools

The Texas Senate could vote on a new public school funding bill as early as Thursday that would inject a record $8.5 billion in new money for the state's school districts.

That is a $500 million increase from the most recent version of the legislation and comes after lawmakers in the House and Senate struck a new deal Wednesday afternoon.

Republicans say the $8.5 billion increase in public school funding represents the largest single increase in state history.

About half of this new money, $4.2 billion, is for teacher pay raises, the largest in state history. Other non-administrative staff will receive a total of $500 million.

Teachers with three plus years of experience would receive a raise and that increase would double in year five. Teachers in rural school districts and five plus years of experience would receive up to $8,000 more. Free pre-K is available for teachers as well.

The state will also invest $135 million for teacher preparation and certification programs that will see the phasing out of uncertified teachers by 2030. Those are teachers who have no formal, in-classroom training before being hired. The TEA said last year, 56% of first-time teachers were uncertified.

The deal also increases per-student funding by $1,600. There would be an extra $300 million for small and mid-sized school districts and an additional $800 million for growing and rural districts. School safety funding would increase by $430 million. Special education programs would receive an extra $850 million.

The Texas Senate is expected to approve the bill. It will then head to the House.

