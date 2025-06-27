Cedar Hill ISD hires first-ever female superintendent, Dr. Maria Gamell

Cedar Hill ISD is making history after hiring its first-ever female superintendent.

Dr. Maria Gamell was appointed by the CHISD school board during a special called meeting on June 26. According to the school district, the vote was unanimous.

Gamell has over 24 years of experience in public education. She most recently served as chief human resources officer in Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD.

"It is an honor to join a district that is so clearly committed to excellence for every student," said Gamell. "Together with our dedicated educators, staff, families, and community partners, I look forward to building on the district's strong foundation and achieving even greater success."

CHISD school board President Dr. Denise Roach-Davis said she is confident in Gamell's ability to lead the district forward.

"Dr. Gamell is a passionate and proven leader who believes in the power of education to change lives," said Roache-Davis. "We are thrilled to welcome her to Cedar Hill ISD and are excited about the future under her leadership."

Gamell's first day as superintendent will be July 1. The district said a welcome event and meet-and-greet will be announced in the coming weeks.