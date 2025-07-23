St. Clair Country Club's 16th hole makes birdies hard to come by | The Elite 18

The 16th hole at St. Clair Country Club is one of the best in the Pittsburgh area and birdies are hard to come by on the difficult par 4.

When you talk elite golf holes, you can't pass up St. Clair Country Club.

At more than 400 yards, the 16th hole at St. Clair is a tough one.

Birdies are hard to come by on the 16th hole at St. Clair Country Club, one of the best golf holes in all of western Pennsylvania. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith

"This is one that everybody kind of gets here and this is like the home stretch coming in," said St. Clair Country Club head golf professional Jason Mull. "This is 418, plays up the hill a little bit. About two years ago, Frontier came in and put that bunker in on the right, because everyone would just bail out over there. Now you can't do that, so they made it even harder."

Mull says if you're not hitting the ball your best on any given day at St. Clair, you've got your hands full.

A lightning shelter along the fairway provides a good aiming point for the difficult tee shot.

An approach shot to a back pin makes for a difficult challenge, as well.

"The key at St. Clair is you can't go long anywhere," Mull said.

Once you're on the green, the undulating putting surface on the 16th hole doesn't make things any easier.

"We're kind of known for firm and fast greens," Mull said.

Mull says if you can make a birdie on the 16th, you're gaining on the field.

If you want a great par 4, the 16th at St. Clair is one for you.

The Elite 18

St. Clair Country Club

Founded: 1916

Public or Private: Private

Location: 2300 Old Washington Rd., Upper St. Clair, PA 15241

Phone Number: 412-833-5550

Website: https://www.stclaircc.org/

Course Designer: Dick Wilson and Joe Lee

Par: 72

Yardages, Course Rating, and Slope Rating:

Black - 7,023 yards - 74.2/137

Blue - 6,663 yards - 72.7/134

White - 6,327 yards - 71.0/129

Burgundy - 6,013 yards - 69.3/126

Gold - 5,624 yards - 67.8/122

Red - 5,518 yards - 72.4/128