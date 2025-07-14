Meadowink Golf Course's 11th hole doesn't leave much room for error | The Elite 18

Elite 18: No. 11 at Meadowink Golf Course

Elite 18: No. 11 at Meadowink Golf Course

Elite 18: No. 11 at Meadowink Golf Course

Meadowink Golf Course in Murrysville might not be the longest course in the Pittsburgh area, but it's still challenging and features a difficult par 3 that doesn't leave much room for error.

The 11th hole at Meadowink is one of the nicest par 3's in western Pennsylvania.

It's a beautiful golf hole, but don't let that beauty fool you.

The 11th hole at Meadowink Golf Club is one that doesn't leave much room for error. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith

There's not much room for error with water and two sand traps surrounding the front and left sides of the green.

The tee shot provides a bit of a downhill carry to the green and shots short of the pin that make their way onto the putting surface will allow for an uphill putt.

Putts will tend to break towards the water and if you can make par there, it's a good score.

The Elite 18

Meadowink Golf Course

Founded: 1970

Public or Private: Public

Location: 4076 Bulltown Road, Murrysville, PA 15668

Phone Number: 724-327-8243

Website: https://www.meadowinkgolf.com/

Course Designer: Ferdinand Garbin

Par: 72

Yardages, Course Rating, and Slope Rating:

White - 6,139 yards - 70.7/122

Gold - 5,284 yards - 66.6/116

Red - 5,103 yards - 65.7/115