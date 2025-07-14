Meadowink Golf Course's 11th hole doesn't leave much room for error | The Elite 18
Meadowink Golf Course in Murrysville might not be the longest course in the Pittsburgh area, but it's still challenging and features a difficult par 3 that doesn't leave much room for error.
The 11th hole at Meadowink is one of the nicest par 3's in western Pennsylvania.
It's a beautiful golf hole, but don't let that beauty fool you.
There's not much room for error with water and two sand traps surrounding the front and left sides of the green.
The tee shot provides a bit of a downhill carry to the green and shots short of the pin that make their way onto the putting surface will allow for an uphill putt.
Putts will tend to break towards the water and if you can make par there, it's a good score.
Meadowink Golf Course
Founded: 1970
Public or Private: Public
Location: 4076 Bulltown Road, Murrysville, PA 15668
Phone Number: 724-327-8243
Website: https://www.meadowinkgolf.com/
Course Designer: Ferdinand Garbin
Par: 72
Yardages, Course Rating, and Slope Rating:
- White - 6,139 yards - 70.7/122
- Gold - 5,284 yards - 66.6/116
- Red - 5,103 yards - 65.7/115