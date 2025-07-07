Pheasant Ridge's 4th hole is a challenging par 3 with a treacherous two-tiered green | The Elite 18

The 4th hole at Pheasant Ridge Golf Club is a challenging par 3 with a two-tiered green and is among the best golf holes in western Pennsylvania.

Pheasant Ridge Golf Club in Gibsonia is a hidden gem of sorts and its 4th hole is one of its highlights, not only a tough tee shot but you're hitting the ball uphill and into a two-tiered green.

The 4th hole at Pheasant Ridge Golf Club is a challenging par 3 with a treacherous two-tiered putting surface. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith

"It's a great golf hole, a very difficult par 3" said Pheasant Ridge Golf Club owner Christian Knapp. "If you miss left here, you're pretty much dead. You're going to be playing Plinko to get out of the trees. You might as well mark down a 6 on the scorecard then."

You definitely don't want to miss left or right, for that matter and when the pin is in the back of the green, you want to make sure you have enough club.

The 4th hole can play as short as 110 yards from the front tees and as long as 200 yards from the back.

"There's a lot of range on this hole," Knapp said.

Approach shots that land on the bottom tier of the green will require some extra power to get up the slope while putts from above the hole that run long are at risk of falling down to the lower level of the putting surface.

A par on the 4th hole at Pheasant Ridge is a great score.

The Elite 18

Pheasant Ridge Golf Club

Founded: 1998

Public or Private: Public

Location: 6065 Rittman Road, Gibsonia, PA 15044

Phone Number: 724-502-4993

Website: https://www.pheasantridgegolf.com/

Course Designer: Eric Knapp

Par: 72

Yardages, Course Rating, and Slope Rating:

Blue - 6,600 yards - 72.0/135

White - 6,085 yards - 70.0/128

Gold - 5,358 yards - 66.7/120

Red - 4,924 yards - 64.6/114