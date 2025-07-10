Westmoreland Country Club's 8th hole brings an uphill challenge | The Elite 18

The 8th hole at Westmoreland Country Club is one of the best in the Pittsburgh area and it comes with some uphill challenges.

Westmoreland Country Club is a scenic, yet challenging course and a lot of the holes have a long look to them.

One of those longer holes is the par 5 8th, which plays 540 yards uphill.

"Your second shot is played from right to left with a downhill lie to where it presents for your longer hitters, the ability to go for the green in two," said Westmoreland Country Club head golf professional Zach Turek. "An opportunity to also lay up to a scoring yardage to try and make birdie that way."

The 8th hole at Westmoreland Country Club is a long par 5 that is challenging and plays uphill. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith

The hole has changed significantly over the years with a number of trees having been removed.

"There's been a lot of tree removal off the tee, but then also on your approach play too, to where the biggest change was removing the trees up around the third shot landing area to where you can now allow guys to actually be able to hit their shot if they were outside of 100 yards."

The tree removal really makes the hole stand out, but also helps with playability on every shot, including off the tee.

The 8th hole is a 3-shot one and a 200-yard approach shot should leave a short wedge into the green.

An ideal approach into the green would land just right of the flag with the sloping putting surface funneling shots back towards the pin.

The Elite 18

Westmoreland Country Club

Founded: 1904

Public or Private: Private

Location: 7100 Mellon Road, Export, PA 15632

Phone Number: 724-327-2345

Website: https://www.westmorelandcc.com/

Course Designer: Dick Wilson (later enhanced by Robert Trent Jones, Sr.)

Par: 72

Yardages, Course Rating, and Slope Rating:

Black - 6,859 yards - 73.1/134

Blue - 6,650 yards - 72.3/132

White - 6,296 yards - 70.8/131

Gold - 5,762 yards - 68.3/126

Teal - 4,804 yards - 64.4/115