Chartiers Country Club's redesigned 15th hole offers more demanding test | The Elite 18

The 15th hole at Chartiers Country Club has been redesigned and now offers a more demanding test at one of the Pittsburgh's areas best golf holes.

The hole is one of the best Par 4's in the area has been completely changed around from what it used to look like to how it presents now.

"Prior to our changes over the last couple years we made with the bunkering and also the squaring off of the tee box, this hole played 370 yards with a big ash tree to the right and no bunkers at all," said Joe Klinchock, head golf professional for Chartiers Country Club. "Now we've added three fairway bunkers, hazardous bunkers if you get in those, and a deep bunker to the right of the green. We also redid the green and made a great walk up area to our 16th hole. We went from a hole that was really not on anybody's mind when you play the course to one of the holes like, 'Wow, this is something special.'"

The 15th hole at Chartiers Country Club has undergone an extensive redesign project and now offers a more demanding tes. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith

The 15th hole now plays as long as 430 yards and its architecture can make things challenging on the players.

"I think it's a combination of two things," Klinchock said. "One, I think they're making it a little more difficult, but to me, we didn't make our course necessarily more difficult. We added some tees and some length, but I think we made our course a lot prettier and I think that's the biggest thing.

A solid tee shot on the 15th hole will leave an approach shot from around 165 yards to an elevated green with the aforementioned bunker which can cause trouble for things that miss to the right of the green.

Leaving your approach shot below the hole can allow for an aggressive putt to the pin.

When KDKA's Bob Pompeani played the hole alongside Klinchock, a birdie opportunity was just missed, leaving a tap-in for a par.

"I'll take tap-in 4's all day long on this one," Klinchock said.

The Elite 18

Chartiers Country Club

Founded: 1924

Public or Private: Private

Location: 601 Baldwin Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15205

Phone Number: 412-921-3780

Website: https://chartierscc.com/

Course Designer: Willie Park, Jr.

Par: 70

Yardages, Course Rating, and Slope Rating:

Burgundy - 6,733 yards - 72.4/139

Park - 6,548 yards - 71.4/136

Blue - 6,289 yards - 70.2/134

Hills - 5,985 yards - 68.9/133

White - 5,692 yards - 67.5/128

Green - 5,056 yards - 64.3/124