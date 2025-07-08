3 Lakes Golf Course's 17th hole offers challenge during tough finishing stretch | The Elite 18

Elite 18: No. 17 at 3 Lakes Golf Course

Elite 18: No. 17 at 3 Lakes Golf Course

The 17th hole at 3 Lakes Golf Course in Penn Hills is a great golf hole but for KDKA's Rich Walsh, it also holds a special place in his heart.

3 Lakes Golf Course opened over 100 years ago as the private Alcoma Golf Club and is now a public course.

The 17th hole at 3 Lakes Golf Course in Penn Hills is a challenging par 3 during a tough finishing stretch. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith

The course has some nice holes but the 17th, a challenging par 3, stands out among the rest.

KDKA's Rich Walsh knows 3 Lakes well, having grown up playing the course often and even had his first job there, working on the grounds crew there with his dad.

"We're at the place where I grew up playing golf," Walsh said. "This is one of my favorite holes here."

The par 3 17th can play up to around 200 yards, usually around 175, and has a number of challenges with a downhill approach, sand traps, and water.

"I had a lot of memories here and this is a great hole," Walsh said. "Walking up to this hole brings back so many fond memories."

Putts on the slick surface tend to break away from the bunkers and towards the three lakes that give the course its name.

The Elite 18

3 Lakes Golf Course

Founded: 1923 (as Alcoma Golf Club)

Public or Private: Public

Location: 6700 Saltsburg Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15235

Phone Number: 412-793-7111

Website: https://3lakesgolf.com/

Course Designer: Emil Loeffler

Par: 72

Yardages, Course Rating, and Slope Rating:

Black - 6,504 yards - 71.5/127

Gold - 6,080 yards - 69.6/122

Silver - 5,157 yards - 64.2/109

Red - 3,979 yards - 63.6/104