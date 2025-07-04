Wildwood Golf Club's 16th hole offers troublesome tee shot | The Elite 18

The 16th hole at Wildwood Golf Club is one of the best golf holes in the Pittsburgh area and it presents trouble on both sides of the fairway from the tee.

Sample Road in the North Hills cuts right through the heart of Wildwood Golf Club -- and that's where you don't want to be with your tee shot on the 16th hole.

"It's a great hole," said Wildwood Golf Club head professional David Yokitis.

The 16th hole is not only great, it's elite, playing 380 yards with out of bounds on the left side, trees on the right, and a fairway bunker right in striking distance off of the tee with no room for error.

KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith

"It's a really tough test, Yokitis said. "You know, late in the round. You've got out of bounds down the whole left hand side. You've got 380 yards and about a 250 yard cover to cover the left bunker. So realistically, if you can't cover it 250, you've got to hit it a little right of that. You've got room right, so that's kind of the bail out, but it's just a really tough driving hole with the beautiful green. It's just a great setup."

An ideal tee shot takes aim at the fairway bunker on the left and cuts back to the middle of the fairway. If you slice it too hard to the right, you'll be in the trees, but still in play.

The hole offers a test on every shot as out of bounds is still in play on approach shots into the green, which has a bunker protecting its front right pin placements.

An approach shot into the left side of the green will typically funnel a little bit towards the middle and right sides of the putting surface.

Even with a good approach shot, the slick greens make birdies hard to come by on the 16th hole, which has solidified its spot among the elite golf holes in the Pittsburgh area.

The Elite 18

Wildwood Golf Club

Founded: 1960

Public or Private: Private

Location: 2195 Sample Road, Allison Park, PA 1501

Phone Number: 412-486-1200

Website: WildwoodGolfClub.org

Course Designer: George Wittmer, Jr.

Par: 72

Yardages, Course Rating, and Slope Rating:

Blue - 6,615 yards - 73.1/136

White - 6,222 yards - 70.8/134

Silver - 5,632 yards - 69.0/125

Red - 5,418 yards - 68.2/123

Green - 4,766 yards - 64.5/115