Shannopin Country Club's 17th hole features very unique green complex | The Elite 18

The 17th hole at Shannopin Country Club is one of the most unique and most difficult par 3s in the Pittsburgh area.

Shannopin Country Club was established in 1920, named after the Lenape tribe Chief Shannopin.

Located just 10 miles north of Pittsburgh, Shannopin has one of the most unique and difficult par 3 holes in western Pennsylvania.

The 17th hole at Shannopin Country Club features one of the more unique green complexes among courses throughout the Pittsburgh area. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith

The 17th hole plays 200 yards, downhill, and is guarded with several bunkers, but what makes the hole stand out is the green.

"It's 42 yards from front to back," said Shannopin Country Club head golf professional Eric Teasdale. "At its widest point, it's only 10 yards wide. So the green slopes from back left to front right on both of those greens. It's kind of like you're hitting right into the green like that. It's 194 yards downhill, true yardage, not counting slope or anything. We can get it up to a little over 200 yards."

The difficult 17th hole can make or break a lot of matches played at Shannopin.

"Our 17th-18th hole is a very hard hole and they're matchbreakers for sure," Teasdale said.

The tee shot on the 17th offers no real bailout area with out of bounds to the right and two bunkers guarding the front part of the green.

Approach shots that miss to the right of the green will have a nearly 15 foot pitch up the hillside to contend with.

"Any time that pin is in the back, we have very few individuals that hit it all the way onto the green," Teasdale said.

Downhill putts on the slick surface will be hard to contend with and leaving yourself a tap-in par will be a big win.

"Anytime you make a 3 on this hole, you're happy," Teasdale said.

The Elite 18

Shannopin Country Club

Founded: 1920

Public or Private: Private

Location: 1 Windmere Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15202

Phone Number: 412-761-2900

Website: https://shannopincc.com/

Course Designer: Emil Loeffler

Par: 71

Yardages, Course Rating, and Slope Rating:

Black - 6,457 yards - 71.9/134

Blue - 6,232 yards - 70.6/131

White - 6,042 yards - 69.7/129

Gold - 5,472 yards - 72.8/135

Orange - 5,237 yards - 72.4/135

Red - 5,064 yards - 70.4/131