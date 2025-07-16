Allegheny Country Club's 11th hole offers stunning view and tough test | The Elite 18

Allegheny Country Club's 11th hole is one of the best in the Pittsburgh area and offers both a stunning view and a tough test of golf.

The 11th hole at Allegheny has recently undergone a renovation project and as a result, there's a better view from the tee box.

"This is my favorite place on this course," said Allegheny Country Club director of golf John Aber. "This is a new tee put in by Gil Hanse. We used to have some trees. Gil took out the trees, added a bunch of fescue. It's just a beautiful view of the rest of the course and the clubhouse.

The hole can play as long as 450 yards from the back tees and it usually plays into the wind.

If you can find the fairway off the tee, approach shots on or near the green give you a chance to try and scratch out a par.

Approach shots that come short of the green will require a difficult, uphill pitch shot and if you go long of the hole, you'll have a slippery putt coming back down the slope.

The putting surface on the 11th hole is a slick one and if you can walk away with a par, it's an amazing score.

The Elite 18

Allegheny Country Club

Founded: 1895

Public or Private: Private

Location: 250 Country Club Road, Sewickley, PA 15143

Phone Number: 412-741-7500

Website: https://www.alleghenycountryclub.com/

Course Designer: Tom Bendelow

Par: 70

Yardages, Course Rating, and Slope Rating:

Black - 6,581 yards - 72.2/135

Allegheny - 6,314 yards - 71.0/133

Blue - 6,146 yards - 70.2/132

White - 5,548 yards - 67.5/125

Red - 4,970 yards - 65.1/121