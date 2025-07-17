Longue Vue Club's 17th hole provides deceiving challenge off the tee | Elite 18

The 17th hole at the Longue Vue Club is one of the best in western Pennsylvania and one that provides a deceiving test of the eyes when standing on the tee box.

The Longue Vue Club is known for its majestic views where you can even see the skyline of Downtown Pittsburgh from parts of the course.

It's not only a scenic course but also a challenging one and one of the biggest challenges is the par 4 17th hole.

"It's a really great golf hole and it's another part of our great finishing stretch here," said Longue Vue Club head golf professional Brendan King. "The last five holes at Longue Vue are super difficult and this is certainly no stranger to that."

The 17th hole at the Longue Vue Club provides a deceiving challenge from the tee box, making things appear to be much more open than they actually are. KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith

"You look out and you don't see much, it looks like it's very open, but it's not," King added. "There's a fairway bunker on the right that protects the right side of the fairway. The fairway wants to slope left and a lot of balls will want to end up in the rough. If you're to get even further left, there's some mounds there that make that second shot a little harder. So it requires a little more thought than it looks from the tee box."

The fairway on the 17th hole tends to run away from you to the left a bit, but can kick tee shots forward if hit into the right spot.

"A good tee ball is really rewarded and a bad one makes par very difficult," King said.

Approach shots from the fairway that favor the right side of the green are the ideal play.

Putts on the slick surface of the 17th will tend to break from the right side of the green to the left and if you can walk away from the hole with a par, it's a good score.

The Elite 18

Longue Vue Club

Founded: 1920

Public or Private: Private

Location: 400 Longue Vue Drive, Verona, PA 15147

Phone Number: 412-793-2232

Website: https://longuevue.org/

Course Designer: Robert White, redesigned by A.W. Tillinghast in 1935

Par: 70

Yardages, Course Rating, and Slope Rating:

Black - 6,720 yards - 73.5/138

Blue - 6,400 yards - 71.9/136

White - 6,071 yards - 70.5/132

Gold - 5,644 yards - 68.6/128

Red - 5,344 yards - 67.2/125

Green - 4,614 yards - 64.1/119