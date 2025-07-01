Oakmont Country Club's 17th hole provides the ultimate risk-reward opportunity | The Elite 18

When talking about the greatest golf holes in all of western Pennsylvania, you can't compile that list without including Oakmont Country Club's 17th hole.

Oakmont is the most recognizable course in all of the Pittsburgh area and recently hosted the U.S. Open for a record 10th time.

The 17th hole at Oakmont provides the ultimate risk-reward opportunity and last month, J.J. Spaun took a big risk and earned a big reward en route to winning the 125th U.S. Open Championship.

The 312 yard Par 4 played as the easiest hole at this year's U.S. Open with more birdies there than on any other hole at Oakmont, but one birdie was the most memorable when Spaun pulled out his driver and was willing to take the risk.

The gamble paid off in a big way for Spaun, setting him up for the 2-putt birdie that put him in the driver's seat to win the tournament, which he sealed on the 18th hole with another big birdie.

"It's such a great risk-reward Par 4," said Oakmont Country Club head professional Devin Gee. "It's just over 300 yards. I always love to describe it, no matter how you play the hole, and there are several ways you can choose to play it, but no matter how you play it, you have to hit a great shot at some point."

The 17th at Oakmont has a treacherous green, which makes it hard to hold an approach shot from anywhere.

It might sound like an easy hole, but the 17th at Oakmont is anything but easy.

Oakmont Country Club

Founded: 1903

Public or Private: Private

Location: 1233 Hulton Road, Oakmont, PA 15139

Phone Number: 412-828-8000

Website: https://www.oakmontcc.org/

Course Designer: Henry C. Fownes

Par: 71

Yardages, Course Rating, and Slope Rating:

Black - 7,427 yards -- 77.7/142

Green - 7,130 yards - 76.3/140

Blue - 6,675 yards - 74.2/136

White - 6,210 yards - 72.3/131

Brown - 5,705 yards - 70.0/128

Gold - 5,225 yards - 67.6/126